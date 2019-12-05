You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares add 0.5% as risk appetite rises on trade deal hopes

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 6:22 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

ASIAN equity markets were in a cheery mood after news reports indicated that the final details of the US-China "Phase One" trade deal could be ironed out by the end of the following week.

With markets preoccupied with developments on this front, it was of little to no surprise investor appetite for risk assets picked up.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index (STI) saw broad gains, regaining Wednesday's losses to end the trading session at 3,174.19, an advance of 14.40 points or 0.5 per cent.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, benchmark indices fared similarly well, with Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan all posting gains. Swimming against the tide was South Korea.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

When US President Donald Trump said a trade deal may only be signed after November 2020's presidential election, triggering equity sell-offs, Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley was wondering on Wednesday if Mr Trump referred to a mini or comprehensive deal.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.53% on day

"He appears to have been referring to the latter, as persons, 'close to the talks', said overnight, that talks on an interim trade agreement with China were on the home stretch," Mr Halley said on Thursday.

In Singapore, trading volume stood at 915.62 million securities, 79 per cent of the daily average in the first 10 months of 2019. Total turnover clocked in at S$965.91 million, 92 per cent of the January-to-October daily average.

Across the market, advancers trumped decliners 216 to 145. Of the STI's 30 counters, just four were in the loss column.

Golden Agri-Resources continued to see heavy trading since being dropped off from the MSCI Singapore Index. With 83.2 million shares traded, the agribusiness firm remained the STI's most active counter, ending the session 1.5 Singapore cents or 7 per cent higher at S$0.23.

Among real estate investment trusts (Reits), Manulife US Reit edged up one US cent or 1 per cent to close at US$0.98 after announcing that it will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Index from Dec 23. 

With its inclusion in the real estate index, Manulife US Reit units are likely to see higher trading liquidity and visibility as institutional investors and fund managers will be placing more attention on the US-focused office property play. 

Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie noted: "Since listing in May 2016, Manulife US Reit has grown its US commercial portfolio from three properties with aggregate net leasible area (NLA) of 1.8 million square feet to nine properties with aggregate NLA of 4.7 million sq ft with assets under management now at S$2.1 billion."

Meanwhile, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust's (MNACT) units dipped one Singapore cent or 0.9 per cent to S$1.15 after saying it would be acquiring a 98.5 per cent stake for S$482.5 million in two Tokyo office properties from its sponsor.

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 5, 2019 05:48 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.65...

Dec 5, 2019 05:31 PM
SME

Enterprise Singapore launches second run of Scale-up SG

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) on Thursday launched the second run of Scale-up SG, bringing 18 new local enterprises on...

Dec 5, 2019 04:31 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan's 2nd-largest bank says it takes more than changing dress code to shake things up

[TOKYO] Japan's second-largest bank wants to change the mindset of its staff. It made a start by upending its dress...

Dec 5, 2019 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with healthy gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday as trade hopes returned following a report saying US and Chinese...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly