You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.2% higher on Thursday

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 6:09 PM
NAVIN SREGANTANnavinsre@sph.com.sg

THE rally witnessed by markets in Asia started to dissipate on Thursday but the Singapore market still managed to close higher despite a lack of catalysts.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 4.94 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 3,316.21.

Trading clocked in at 1.38 billion securities, in line with the daily average over the first two months of 2019. Total turnover came to S$1.35 billion, 32 per cent over the January-to-February daily average. Advancers outnumbered decliners 197 to 172.

Ten of the STI's 30 constituents ended the day in the red. Among them, Genting Singapore was the Singapore bourse's most traded with 239.3 million shares changing hands. Its shares slumped 10 Singapore cents or 9.3 per cent to close at S$0.97.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The casino operator faced a heavy sell-off as investors weighed the impact of a 50 per cent increase in casino entry levies for Singaporeans and permanent residents that kicked in on Thursday, higher casino tax rates that will take effect from March 2022, and capital expenditure required for the S$4.5 billion reinvestment plan for Resorts World Sentosa.

Genting Singapore also saw the most value of trade done, with S$236.25 million traded or 17.5 per cent of the bourse's value of securities for the day.

Financials fared well, giving a lift to the benchmark index. Of the trio, United Overseas Bank stood out, closing S$0.31 or 1.2 per cent higher at S$26.41. DBS Group Holdings added S$0.12 or 0.5 per cent to close at S$26.85 while OCBC Bank closed eight Singapore cents or 0.7 per cent higher at S$11.63.

Among non-STI counters, pennies saw heavy movements on Thursday. Y Ventures surged 2.6 Singapore cents or 41.3 per cent to 8.9 cents and Synagie Corp added two Singapore cents or 31.8 per cent to close at 8.3 cents. Both companies received queries from the Singapore Exchange for their unusual price movements.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
3 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_040419_54.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news

BP_Genting Singapore_040419_49.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects

BP_Frasers_040419_59.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property in talks to potentially sell Frasers Tower

Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Share prices of Synagie Corp, Y Ventures surge 40% prompting SGX queries

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening