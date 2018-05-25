Singapore shares close 0.4% lower on Friday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse ended the week on a weak note, with the key Straits Times Index down 15.69 points or 0.44 per cent to finish at 3,513.23 on Friday.

Turnover came in at 1.5 billion shares worth S$1.03 billion versus Thursday's 1.5 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion, with 159 counters up and 219 counters down.

A whole bunch of factors hurt risk appetite, including lingering US-China trade tensions and geopolitical worries after US President Donald Trump scrapped the June 12 summit with North Korea. Those worries overshadowed encouraging domestic macro data released on Friday - April's factory output and first-quarter's business receipts.

Week-on-week, the STI lost 16 points or 0.5 per cent.