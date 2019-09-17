You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.7% lower on oil supply uncertainty

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 6:51 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Singapore shares closed lower on Tuesday, as investors awaited clarity on whether the weekend’s attack on Saudi oil facilities will significantly disrupt global oil supplies.

Other Asian markets were mixed, with key indices in Australia, New Zealand and Japan ending higher, while those in China and Hong Kong closed with losses. South Korea closed flat on the day.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index lost 0.65 per cent or 20.93 points to close at 3,183.00. About 1.02 billion securities worth S$838.33 million changed hands, and losers outnumbered gainers 224 to 154, or about three securities down for every two up.

Riding the higher oil prices was oilfield services firm Rex International, which gained 6.9 per cent or 0.6 Singapore cent to S$0.093 on a volume of 88.44 million shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was followed by TEE International, whose shares added 0.7 Singapore cent or 20 per cent to S$0.042 with 67.8 million shares traded.

The company said on Monday night that its controlling shareholder Phua Chian Kin will be selling 150 million shares in the company, or a 23 per cent stake, for S$9 million in cash. Mr Phua has been in the spotlight for allegedly instructing unauthorised transactions totalling S$6.55 million made by TEE International subsidiaries to related parties.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding remained the most heavily traded STI counter, a position it has held for more than two weeks running. It closed flat at S$1.08 with 40 million shares traded.

Samko Timber and Accrelist called for trading halts on Tuesday. No further announcements had been made by either company as at market close.

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly