Singapore shares close down by 0.48% on Thursday

GLOOMY market sentiment persisted on Thursday, despite a brief reprieve the day before.

The Straits Times Index ended lower by 15.9 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 3,300.

Meanwhile, losers trumped gainers 250 to 147, with 1.86 billion shares worth S$1.02 billion traded.

Venture Corp slid again, losing S$0.12, or 0.66 per cent, to an eight-month low of S$18.09.

But Noble Group rallied by 1.6 Singapore cents, or 18.18 per cent, to 10.4 Singapore cents on a churn of 63.4 million shares.