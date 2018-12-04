You are here

Singapore shares close lower on doubts over US-China trade truce

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 5:53 PM
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Tuesday, denting gains made on Monday as uncertainty over the US-China trade truce sent stocks lower.

The Straits Times Index closed 22.83 points or 0.7 per cent lower at 3,167.79.

About 1.49 billion shares worth S$1 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.67 per share. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 281 to 108.

The most actively traded stock was Thomson Medical Group, which traded at S$0.082 with 76 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Genting Singapore. 

Among financials, DBS closed S$0.15 or 0.6 per cent down at S$24.96, OCBC dropped S$0.05 or 0.4 per cent to S$11.55 and UOB lost S$0.20 or 0.8 per cent to close at S$25.78.

