You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close lower on Tuesday

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 5:41 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 2.98 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 3,090.4. 

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 185 gainers to 192 losers, after about 1.83 billion shares worth S$1.04 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Spackman, which rose 11.54 per cent to S$0.029 with 58.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included offshore and oil-linked penny stocks Ezion Holdings, down 2.33 per cent to S$0.042 with almost 50 million shares traded, and Rex International, down 2.86 per cent to S$0.068 with 48.69 million shares traded. 

All three local banks ended the day with gains: DBS closed up 0.47 per cent at S$23.70, UOB gained 0.69 per cent to S$24.80, and OCBC Bank finished 0.54 per cent higher at S$11.13.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
3 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

kimly.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

IMG_8681.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

tuas.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches Tuas, Tampines sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening