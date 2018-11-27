Singapore shares close lower on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 2.98 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 3,090.4.

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 185 gainers to 192 losers, after about 1.83 billion shares worth S$1.04 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Spackman, which rose 11.54 per cent to S$0.029 with 58.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included offshore and oil-linked penny stocks Ezion Holdings, down 2.33 per cent to S$0.042 with almost 50 million shares traded, and Rex International, down 2.86 per cent to S$0.068 with 48.69 million shares traded.

All three local banks ended the day with gains: DBS closed up 0.47 per cent at S$23.70, UOB gained 0.69 per cent to S$24.80, and OCBC Bank finished 0.54 per cent higher at S$11.13.