Singapore shares close lower on Wednesday
Wed, May 16, 2018 - 5:30 PM
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index down 7.18 points, or 0.2 per cent, to finish at 3,533.05.
Some 2 billion shares worth S$1.4 billion were traded.
Losers outpaced gainers slightly at 257 to 162.
