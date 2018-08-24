You are here

Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.36% to 3,238.14

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 9:24 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.36 per cent or 11.75 points to 3,238.14 as at 9.02am after two days of trade talks between the US and China ended without a major breakthrough.

Losers outnumbered gainers 75 to 35, or about two securities down for every one up, after 32.2 million securities worth S$165.0 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel shed 1.2 per cent or S$0.04 to S$3.24 with 3.7 million shares traded. City Developments headed down 0.6 per cent or S$0.06 to S$9.33 with 3.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included United Overseas Bank, down 0.6 per cent or S$0.17 to S$27.13; and DBS Group Holdings, down 0.4 per cent or S$0.09 to S$25.46.

