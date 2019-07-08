You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.36% to 3,354.57

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 9:32 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.36 per cent or 12.24 points to 3,354.57 as at 9.02am, tracking weaker performance in Asia following Wall Street's retreat on Friday. 

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 56 securities down to 54 up after 39.0 million securities worth S$44.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, watch-listed Global Invacom Group increased 3.6 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.114 with 5.3 million shares traded. Tritech Group slipped 3.2 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.03 with 3.6 million shares traded. LionGold Corp stayed flat at S$0.001 with 2.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.8 per cent or S$0.20 to S$25.43; Singtel, down 0.8 per cent or S$0.03 to S$3.53 on a cum-dividend basis; CapitaLand Commercial Trust, down 1.7 per cent or S$0.04 to S$2.26. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In other Asia markets, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.35 per cent or 76.43 points at 21,669.95 in early trade, while the Topix index was down 0.25 per cent or 3.99 points at 1,588.59. 

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.2 per cent at 26,922.12, amid better-than-expected US job data, which shook investors' hopes for steep cuts in interest rates in the world's biggest economy.

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
3 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
4 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
5 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening