You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.36% to 3,350.36

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 9:17 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.36 per cent or 12.07 points to 3,350.36 as at 9.01am, after US markets fell overnight.

The S&P 500 slipped on Wednesday on a mixed bag of corporate results after ending the previous session with a record, and the Nasdaq failed to hold all-time highs reached earlier in the day.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers outnumbered losers 51 to 46, or about 10 securities up for every nine down, after 30 million securities worth S$66.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Suntec Reit headed down 3.2 per cent or six Singapore cents to S$1.83, with about seven million shares traded.

Other active stocks included AEM Holdings, up 4.8 per cent or five Singapore cents to S$1.10; and Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co, which gained 4.3 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents to S$0.36.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening