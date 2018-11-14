You are here

Singapore shares decline at Wednesday's open; STI down 0.36% to 3,042.53

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 9:19 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.36 per cent or 11.07 points to 3,042.53 as at 9.02am after US markets declined overnight, dragged by energy stocks.

Losers outnumbered gainers 60 to 44, or about four securities down for every three up, after 36.8 million securities worth S$54.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slipped 1.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.27 with 4.5 million shares traded. Singtel held firm to S$3.03 with two million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.07 to S$23.25; and United Overseas Bank, down 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to S$24.10.

