Singapore shares decline at Wednesday's open; STI down 1.28% to 3,232.88

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 9:41 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index declining 1.28 per cent or 41.95 points to 3,232.88 as at 9.03am after the US-China trade war continued, with US President Donald Trump announcing additional tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese products.

Losers outnumbered gainers 114 to 28, or about four stocks down for every one up, after 56 million shares worth S$94.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings retreated 2.2 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.087 with 4.09 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings moved down 1.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.90 with 2.98 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Genting Singapore, down 0.8 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.20; and DBS Group Holdings, down 2.1 per cent or S$0.56 to S$25.74.

