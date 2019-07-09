You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares dip 0.1% as hopes fade over big Fed rate cut

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 6:12 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

DIMINISHED hopes for a sizeable interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve at month's end continued to have an effect on most Asian equities, with the local market not spared.

The Straits Times Index (STI) edged down 4.77 points or 0.1 per cent to close at 3,329.46.

It was a mixed day for regional markets. Australia, China, Hong Kong and South Korea closed lower. Meanwhile, Japan and Malaysia ended higher. 

"Markets remain cautious ahead of Humphrey Hawkins and the FOMC minutes which have notably weighed on risk assets in Asia today (Tuesday) as investors head for the sidelines ahead of a deluge of Fed policy signalling this week," Vanguard Markets managing partner Stephen Innes said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Tuesday's activity in Singapore, CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang told The Business Times: "Profit-taking activities were accelerated by the fact that the fundamental outlook remains weak, in particular among the manufacturing and export sectors."

In Singapore, trading volume clocked in at 1.22 billion securities, just over the daily average in the first five months of 2019. However, total turnover came to S$1.15 billion, 10 per cent above the January-to-May daily average.

Across the market, decliners outpaced advancers 218 to 186. The benchmark index had 17 of the STI's 30 components trading in the red.

Thai Beverage stocks added 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent to close at 87 cents on 27.6 million shares changing hands, the most among benchmark index components.

Market observers said last week that the food and beverage player could be a potential partner of Anheuser-Busch InBev's (AB InBev) Asia-Pacific unit after it lists in Hong Kong.

The local banks were mixed. DBS Group Holdings was S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent lower at S$25.32. Meanwhile, OCBC Bank added S$0.09 or 0.8 per cent at S$11.40 and United Overseas Bank closed at S$26.22, up S$0.15 or 0.6 per cent.

The shine seems to have come off most real estate investment trusts (Reits) in Singapore after rallying in weeks prior, thanks to expectations of dovish central banks and more recently, news that the Monetary Authority of Singapore was considering raising the current leverage limit for Reits.

At Tuesday's closing, the iEdge S-Reit 20 Index lost 24.19 points or 1.7 per cent to 1,445.77.

That said, CGS-CIMB remains "Overweight" on Reits but cautioned that investors should be selective when stock-picking.

The brokerage prefers "S-Reits with attractive valuations as well as the Reits with stock-specific catalysts". Its top picks include Suntec Reit (down S$0.03 or 1.5 per cent to S$1.95), Mapletree Commercial Trust (down S$0.04 or 1.9 per cent to S$2.05) and Keppel DC Reit (down S$0.05 or 2.9 per cent to S$1.67).

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
4 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
5 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Temasek.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek posts 1.49% one-year return; divestments outpace investments

LYH_8052.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices down 0.4% in June, break 4-month uptrend: SRX flash data

Techpoint.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand gets S$300m in sustainability-linked loans, Sembcorp to install solar panels on properties

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse to take 5% stake in Bay Hotel Singapore for S$12.1m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening