Singapore shares dip on Tuesday's open; STI down 0.1% at 3,185.98

SINGAPORE stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index lower by 0.1 per cent or 4.64 points to 3,185.98 as at 9.01 am, as positive sentiment from the US-China trade truce fades.

Losers outnumbered gainers 53 to 47, after 45.1 million shares worth S$80.3 million in total changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore shed 1.92 per cent to S$1.02 with close to four million shares traded. Genting also topped losses among active index stocks.

Other index stocks pointing downwards include DBS, falling 0.68 per cent to S$24.94, and Sembcorp Industries, down 0.36 per cent to S$2.74.