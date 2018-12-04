You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares dip on Tuesday's open; STI down 0.1% at 3,185.98

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 9:17 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index lower by 0.1 per cent or 4.64 points to 3,185.98 as at 9.01 am, as positive sentiment from the US-China trade truce fades. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 53 to 47, after 45.1 million shares worth S$80.3 million in total changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore shed 1.92 per cent to S$1.02 with close to four million shares traded. Genting also topped losses among active index stocks. 

Other index stocks pointing downwards include DBS, falling 0.68 per cent to S$24.94, and Sembcorp Industries, down 0.36 per cent to S$2.74.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
4 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray
5 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: KLW Holdings, SembMarine, SGX, Singtel, Sunrise Shares Holdings

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

KLW ex-managing director pays S$1m due in legal claim with postdated cheque

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening