Singapore shares end higher on Tuesday

AFTER spending much of the early session lower, Singapore shares closed higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.1 per cent or 3.31 points to 3,210.51.About 1.35 billion shares worth S$692 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.51 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 188 to 177.

The most actively traded stock was Nico Steel, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.003 with 48.2 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and ThaiBev.

Among financials, DBS shares rose S$0.04 or 0.2 per cent to close at S$24.99; OCBC Bank shares closed S$0.03 or 0.3 per cent up at S$11.28; and UOB finished S$0.01 higher at S$26.79.