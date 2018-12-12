Singapore shares end higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.33 per cent or 40.71 points to 3,099.99.

About 1.1 billion securities worth S$968.4 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.88. Gainers outnumbered losers 239 to 143, or about five securities up for every three down.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings rose 6 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.053 with 118.6 million shares traded. MMP Resources climbed 40 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to S$0.007 with 70 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, DBS Group Holdings gained 0.9 per cent or S$0.21 to S$23.70, while Singtel put on 1 per cent or three Singapore cents to end at S$3.08.