Singapore shares end higher on Wednesday

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 5:51 PM
SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.33 per cent or 40.71 points to 3,099.99.

About 1.1 billion securities worth S$968.4 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.88. Gainers outnumbered losers 239 to 143, or about five securities up for every three down.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings rose 6 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.053 with 118.6 million shares traded. MMP Resources climbed 40 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to S$0.007 with 70 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, DBS Group Holdings gained 0.9 per cent or S$0.21 to S$23.70, while Singtel put on 1 per cent or three Singapore cents to end at S$3.08.

