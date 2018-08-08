You are here
Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.4 per cent or 13.26 points to 3,326.74.About 1.86 billion shares worth S$1.31 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.70 per share.
Losers outnumbered gainers 225 to 157.
The most actively traded stock was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which rose 8.8 per cent or S$0.08 to S$0.99 with 89.2 million shares changing hands.
Other actives included ThaiBev and Genting Singapore.