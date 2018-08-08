Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.4 per cent or 13.26 points to 3,326.74.About 1.86 billion shares worth S$1.31 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.70 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 225 to 157.

The most actively traded stock was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which rose 8.8 per cent or S$0.08 to S$0.99 with 89.2 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ThaiBev and Genting Singapore.