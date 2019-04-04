You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares inch slightly higher on Thursday; STI up 0.03% to 3,312.22

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 9:17 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.03 per cent, or 0.95 point, to 3,312.22 as at 9am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 75 to 37, after about 70.2 million shares worth S$75.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters, Genting Singapore was down 5.6 per cent or six Singapore cents to S$1.01, with 28 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included SingPost which was up 5.5 per cent, or 5.5 Singapore cents to S$1.05; and Koufu which gained 1.3 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$0.81.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
4 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BP_SGcasino_040419_45.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Casino tax rates to rise; entry levies up by 50%

Apr 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingPost, China Everbright, Swee Hong, Eneco Energy, Metech International

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening