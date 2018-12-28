You are here
Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.09% to 3,047.17
SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.09 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 2.43 points to 3,047.17 as at 9.17am.
About 58.6 million shares worth S$62.7 million changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 92 to 55.
The most actively traded counter was Ezion which traded flat at S$0.044, on volume of 7.2 million. Other actives included Oceanus, KrisEnergy and YZJ Shipbuilding. Venture Corp was the top gainer.