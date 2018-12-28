Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.09% to 3,047.17

The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.09 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 2.43 points to 3,047.17 as at 9.17am.

About 58.6 million shares worth S$62.7 million changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 92 to 55.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion which traded flat at S$0.044, on volume of 7.2 million. Other actives included Oceanus, KrisEnergy and YZJ Shipbuilding. Venture Corp was the top gainer.