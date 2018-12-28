You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.09% to 3,047.17

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 9:29 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SL_sgx_281218_24.jpg
The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.09 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 2.43 points to 3,047.17 as at 9.17am.

About 58.6 million shares worth S$62.7 million changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 92 to 55.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion which traded flat at S$0.044, on volume of 7.2 million. Other actives included Oceanus, KrisEnergy and YZJ Shipbuilding. Venture Corp was the top gainer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_sgx_281218_22.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE Lippo Healthcare, Creative, Second Chance, Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

BT_20181228_GCPTE28C_3653663.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth, mass affluent offer private banks best potential

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening