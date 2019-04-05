Singapore shares open higher on Friday, STI up 0.15% to 3,321.05

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 4.84 points, or 0.15 per cent to 3,321.05 as at 9.04am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 82 to 36, after about 58.7 million shares worth S$84.2 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel, which traded at its current price of S$0.005, with about 9.5 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Genting Singapore, which rose 0.52 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.975, and Yongnam, which was up 3.76 per cent, or S$0.007 at S$0.193.

Real estate investment trust Mapletree Commercial Trust also saw heavy trading, with 5.2 million units traded flat at S$1.89.