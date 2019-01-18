Singapore shares open higher on Friday, STI up 0.24% to 3,222.03

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 7.59 points, or 0.24 per cent to 3,222.03 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 77 to 35, after about 57.3 million shares worth S$65.75 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was exploration company Rex International, which rose 0.1 Singapore cent, or 1.33 per cent, with about 8.6 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Charisma Energy, which rose 50 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.3 Singapore cent, and CapitaLand which rose 0.3 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$3.29.