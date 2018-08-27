Singapore shares open higher on Monday, STI up 0.3% to 3,222.75

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 9.75 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,222.75 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 88 to 31, after about 27.9 million shares worth S$77.4 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Thai Beverage, which was flat at S$0.64, with 7.3 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Singtel which rose 0.6 per cent to S$3.22, and DBS which added 0.6 per cent to S$25.29.