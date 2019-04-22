You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Monday, STI up 0.34% to 3,359.09

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 9:27 AM

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 11.51 points, or 0.34 per cent to 3,359.09 as at 9.14am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 104 to 56, after about 90.1 million shares worth about S$70.8 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel, which traded flat at S$0.005, with about 22.1 million shares exchanging hands.

Other active stocks included Rex International, which rose 1.28 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.079, and Global Invacom Group which jumped 54.76 per cent, or 2.3 Singapore cents to S$0.065.

Must Read

