Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.4% to 3,064.61

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 11.18 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,064.61 as at 9am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 69 to 27, after about 19.7 million shares worth S$39.4 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Annica, which was flat at 0.1 Singapore cent, with five million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Wilmar International which gained 1.3 per cent or four Singapore cents to S$3.18, and DBS which rose 0.9 per cent, or 20 Singapore cents to S$23.73.