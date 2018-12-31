You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.4% to 3,064.61

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 9:11 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 11.18 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,064.61 as at 9am. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 69 to 27, after about 19.7 million shares worth S$39.4 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Annica, which was flat at 0.1 Singapore cent, with five million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Wilmar International which gained 1.3 per cent or four Singapore cents to S$3.18, and DBS which rose 0.9 per cent, or 20 Singapore cents to S$23.73.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_P2019C6J3_3654859.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Jobs creation seen taking a break amid economic uncertainty

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

BT_20181231_NAHTREND31_3655314.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia's emerging markets seen bringing more pain to investors in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening