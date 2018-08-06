You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.45% to 3,280.4

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 9:27 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.45 per cent higher on Monday morning, with the key Straits Times Index advancing 14.67 points to 3,280.4 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 72 to 35, as some 44.6 million shares worth S$101.2 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore with 7.97 million shares traded, down 5.69 per cent to S$1.16. Other actives included ThaiBev with 5.89 million shares traded, down 1.28 per cent to S$0.77, and YZJ Shipbuilding with 4.05 million shares changing hands, down 1.1 per cent to S$0.90.

All three local banks were trading up. UOB advanced 1.32 per cent to S$26.94, DBS was up 0.15 per cent to S$26.17, while OCBC Bank, which announced it results on Monday morning, was up 2.03 per cent to S$11.58.

In Tokyo, stocks opened flat on Monday with investors sitting on the sidelines as US-China trade war fears ramped up and the yen appreciated.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
3 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
4 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
5 Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

Aug 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit to set up A$1b wholesale Australian property fund with Vicinity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening