Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.45% to 3,280.4

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.45 per cent higher on Monday morning, with the key Straits Times Index advancing 14.67 points to 3,280.4 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 72 to 35, as some 44.6 million shares worth S$101.2 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore with 7.97 million shares traded, down 5.69 per cent to S$1.16. Other actives included ThaiBev with 5.89 million shares traded, down 1.28 per cent to S$0.77, and YZJ Shipbuilding with 4.05 million shares changing hands, down 1.1 per cent to S$0.90.

All three local banks were trading up. UOB advanced 1.32 per cent to S$26.94, DBS was up 0.15 per cent to S$26.17, while OCBC Bank, which announced it results on Monday morning, was up 2.03 per cent to S$11.58.

In Tokyo, stocks opened flat on Monday with investors sitting on the sidelines as US-China trade war fears ramped up and the yen appreciated.