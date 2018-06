SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 21.76 points or 0.63 per cent to 3,449.27 at 9.13am, with better-than-expected US employment data reported last Friday.

Top gainers in early morning trading include Venture Corporation and DBS.

Some 95.4 million shares worth S$82.8 million changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 123 to 46.