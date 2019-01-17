You are here

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday, STI up 0.12% to 3,233.09

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 9:29 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 3.98 points, or 0.12 per cent to 3,233.09 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 67 to 32, after about 38.1 million shares worth S$80.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was medical solutions provider QT Vascular, which rose 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.8 Singapore cent with 4.2 million shares changing hands.

Other active stocks included Genting Singapore, which rose 0.93 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1.09, and Singtel which traded flat at S$3.06, with about 2.1 million shares traded.

