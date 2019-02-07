Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.78% to 3,209.31

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.78 per cent or 24.75 points to 3,209.31 as at 9am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 82 to 32, after about 54.6 million shares worth S$98.3 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Singtel which was up three Singapore cents, or 0.99 per cent, at S$3.05, with about 2.4 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included ThaiBev, which fell 2.6 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$0.745, and Nam Cheong, which fell 16.7 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.005.