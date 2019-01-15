Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday, STI up 0.76% to 3,197.60

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 24.14 points, or 0.76 per cent to 3,197.60 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 78 to 33, after about 53.5 million shares worth S$94.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion Holdings, which rose 4.17 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent, to S$0.05, with about 9.2 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Thai Beverage, which rose 0.71 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.705, and AA Group which rose 8.33 per cent, or 0.2 Singapore cent to 2.6 Singapore cents.