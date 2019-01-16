Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.45% to 3,226.60

The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 14.30 points, or 0.45 per cent to 3,226.60 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 80 to 28, after about 32.2 million shares worth S$58.4 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Vallianz, which traded at its current price of 0.8 Singapore cent, with about 4.6 million shares traded.

Other active stocks included Joyas International Holdings, which declined 33.33 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.2 Singapore cent, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which saw about 1.4 million shares exchanging hands at its current price of S$1.30.