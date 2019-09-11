You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.49% to 3,171.03

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 9:25 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares started Wednesday on higher ground, despite mixed trading sessions in US and Europe markets overnight. The Straits Times Index gained 15.32 points or 0.49 per cent to 3,171.03 as at 9.03am.

About 35.1 million shares worth about S$82.8 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of about S$2.36 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 81 to 39.

The most actively traded security was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings, which traded unchanged at S$1.01 with 6.9 million shares changing hands. Other actives included automated equipment manufacturer Advance Systems and Suntec Reit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among financials, all three local banks gained ground with DBS advancing S$0.19 or 0.8 per cent to S$25.14, OCBC shares gaining S$0.06 or 0.6 per cent to S$10.91 and UOB jumping S$0.39 or 1.5 per cent to S$26.16.

Among other index stocks, Singtel was trading down S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent to S$3.21 with 1.6 million shares changing hands.

It was a choppy trading session in the US amid somewhat better sentiment on trade talks that was offset by lower optimism on the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.3 per cent at 26,909.43, the broad-based S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1 per cent to 2,979.39 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped less than 0.1 per cent to 8,084.16.

A rally in banking shares and other recently battered sectors such as oil and gas and carmakers lifted the mood in Europe markets on Monday, as investors speculated over policy measures by the European Central Bank later this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, after opening in the red, closed 0.1 per cent higher as the banking index climbed for a fifth session, its best five-day rally since December 2016.

The Austrian stock index, one of the worst performers of 2019, rose more than 1 per cent, while Swiss shares, a top performer, dropped 0.4 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks also opened higher as the yen remained cheaper against the dollar, providing some support to Japanese exporters amid a lack of other fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.36 per cent or 76.87 points at 21,468.97 while the broader Topix index was up 0.52 per cent or 8.10 points at 1,566.09.

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

BT_20190911_JLDB11_3889121.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank keeps Singapore close to bolt down top spot in credit trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly