You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.8% to 3,304.47

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 9:13 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 24.69 points, or 0.8 per cent to 3,304.47 as at 9.02am.

Gainers beat losers 91 to 38, after about 39.6 million shares worth S$96 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters, Keppel Reit was down 0.8 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1.29 apiece.

Other active stocks included DBS which gained 1.7 per cent, or S$0.45, to S$26.52, and UOB which was up 1.6 per cent, or S$0.40, to S$26.14. OCBC also gained 1.5 per cent, or S$0.17, to S$11.52.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
3 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
4 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

lwx_paypal_030419_54.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Stripe hires PayPal veteran to steer Asia-Pacific business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening