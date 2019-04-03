Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.8% to 3,304.47

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 24.69 points, or 0.8 per cent to 3,304.47 as at 9.02am.

Gainers beat losers 91 to 38, after about 39.6 million shares worth S$96 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded counters, Keppel Reit was down 0.8 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1.29 apiece.

Other active stocks included DBS which gained 1.7 per cent, or S$0.45, to S$26.52, and UOB which was up 1.6 per cent, or S$0.40, to S$26.14. OCBC also gained 1.5 per cent, or S$0.17, to S$11.52.