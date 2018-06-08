You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.3% to 3,463.84

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 9:14 AM
SINGAPORE shares opened 0.3 per cent lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 9.24 points to 3,463.84 as at 9.02am as Asian stocks edged lower on Friday after a risk-off session in global markets, which saw technology stocks retreat.

Losers outnumbered gainers 49 to 44, as some 45 million shares worth S$60 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was DISA, which rose S$0.002 to S$0.012 with 65.3 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion and Golden Agri-Resources. 

Among active index stocks were DBS at S$28.67, down 0.52 per cent or S$0.15, and OCBC at S$12.81, up 0.08 per cent or S$0.01.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished up 0.4 per cent to 25,241.41. The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 per cent to 2,770.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq finished down 0.7 per cent at 7,635.07

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index fell 0.1 per cent as at 9.03am in Tokyo. Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi index fell 0.3 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2 per cent.

