You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday, STI down 0.3% to 3,526.94

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 9:18 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index shedding 9.82 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 3,526.94 as at 9.01am. 

This came after US stocks jolted lower overnight after President Donald Trump cast doubt that current trade talks with China would succeed, and commented that China was "very spoiled on trade". 

On the Singapore bourse, the field was evenly matched, with as many gainers as losers at 49 each. About 52.9 million shares worth S$51 million changed hands in total. 

The most actively traded counters by volume were MDR, which was flat at 0.2 Singapore cent with 14.1 million shares traded; and Hyphens Pharma which was flat at 30 Singapore cents with 4.6 million shares traded. Hyphens Pharma made its debut on the Catalist board on Friday. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active index stocks included OCBC Bank, which fell 1.7 per cent to S$12.97; and SIA which rose 1.4 per cent to S$11.30 on news that the group has swung back into the black with a Q4 net profit of S$181.8 million, and is merging SilkAir into its flagship carrier. 

Editor's Choice

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

2017-09-03T230804Z_254511266_RC11524FB230_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-BANKS-TRADING.JPG
May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
3 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
4 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
5 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-05-17T235057Z_479703666_RC18AD436C70_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-SILKAIR.JPG
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA merging SilkAir into flagship carrier, to invest S$100m upgrading fleet of regional arm

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

air6J6725.jpg
May 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, CCT, Hyphens Pharma

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening