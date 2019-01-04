You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.5% to 2,996.61

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 9:19 AM
ak_sgx_0401.jpg
The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 16.27 points, or 0.5 per cent to 2,996.61 as at 9.01am. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 73 to 30, after about 23.4 million shares worth S$42.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which was flat at 4.4 Singapore cents, with 4.8 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included DBS which was down 1.2 per cent, or S$0.28 to S$22.81; and Singtel which fell 1 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$2.83. 

