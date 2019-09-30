You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.3% to 3,114.97

Mon, Sep 30, 2019 - 9:24 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.3 per cent, or 10.66 points to 3,114.97 as at 9am. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 61 to 31, after about 31.9 million shares worth S$61.6 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel retreated 0.6 per cent, or two Singapore cents to $3.10, with 2.9 million shares traded; while Genting Singapore was flat at 88 cents, with 1.6 million shares traded. 

The banking trio also faltered at the start of the week with DBS losing 0.2 per cent, or five cents to S$24.85, United Overseas Bank dropping 0.8 per cent, or 21 cents to S$25.47 and OCBC Bank retreating 0.1 per cent, or one cent to S$10.81. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active index stocks included Jardine Cycle & Carriage which slid 1.5 per cent, or 46 cents to S$29.17, and Singapore Exchange which fell 1.1 per cent, or nine cents to S$8.40 on a cum-dividend basis. 

Elsewhere in Asia, equities mostly pulled back on Monday, as investors weighed the latest signs of trade tensions and China's economy continued to show weakness in manufacturing. 

Japan's Topix retreated 0.6 per cent as at 8.59am, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3 per cent and Australian shares were little changed. 
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly