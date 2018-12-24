You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.7% to 3,025.23

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 9:25 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.7 per cent or 20.81 points to 3,025.23.

As at 9.10am, losers outnumbered gainers 102 to 41 on turnover of 37 million shares worth S$81.3 million.

Actively traded counters included Singtel, down 1.36 per cent to S$2.90 on trade of 3.8 million shares, and Ezion Holdings, falling 4.55 per cent to S$0.042 on trade of 1.4 million shares.

Among index stocks, financials opened in the red. DBS dropped 0.68 per cent to S$23.29, UOB fell 0.90 per cent to S$24.13, while OCBC declined 0.63 per cent to S$11.00.

