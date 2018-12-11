Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.6% to 3,055.06

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 17.38 points or 0.6 per cent to 3,055.06 as at 9.05am. About 50 million shares worth S$90 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.78 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 72 to 52.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which fell S$0.005 to S$0.965 with 5.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Breadtalk and Singtel.

Among financials, DBS was trading down S$0.22 or 0.9 per cent at S$23.58; OCBC shares fell S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$11.06 and UOB dropped S$0.32 or 1.3 per cent to S$24.32.