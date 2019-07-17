You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday; STI down 0.16% to 3,354.80

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 9:34 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares edged down at the start of trading on Wednesday, following a retreat of overbought US stocks last night. The Straits Times Index lost 5.23 points or 0.16 per cent to 3,354.80 as at 9.03am.

About 38.6 million shares worth about S$103.7 million changed hands, which worked out to a higher average unit price of about S$2.69 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 71 to 56.

The most actively traded security was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which traded up S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent to S$1.53 with 4.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Global Invacom and Sen Yue Holdings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among financials, DBS was the only local bank in positive territory, up S$0.04 or 0.2 per cent to S$26.03. UOB lost S$0.04 or 0.2 per cent to S$26.56 while OCBC traded down S$0.05 or 0.4 per cent to S$11.45.

Among other index stocks, Singtel was trading unchanged at S$3.52 with 1.9 million shares changing hands. Meanwhile, Wilmar International shares declined S$0.03 or 0.8 per cent to S$3.80.

Wall Street stocks finished lower on Tuesday, retreating from records following mixed earnings and economic data and amid talk the market is due for a pullback.

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.3 per cent to 3,004.04, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.1 per cent at 27,335.63 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.4 per cent to close at 8,222.80.

In Europe, London's main index rose on Tuesday led by Burberry, which reached an 11-month high after its first-quarter update showed new designs boosted sales.

The FTSE 100 added 0.6 per cent, its best day in nearly two weeks, outperforming the broader European markets.

In Japan, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.24 per cent or 52.58 points at 21,482.67 in early trading.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 How can blockchain help create better public services?
5 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_NODX_170719_46.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Jul 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, CCT, Frasers Property, Keppel-KBS US Reit

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly