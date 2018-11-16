You are here

Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.4% to 3,066.75

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 9:13 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Friday, with the Straits Times Index increasing 0.4 per cent or 12.22 points to 3,066.75 as at 9.01am after key indices rallied overnight in the United States.

Gainers outnumbered losers 70 to 48, or about three securities up for every two down, after 23.8 million securities worth S$49.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel rose 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.06 with 3.3 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings shed 2.1 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.046 with 1.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Jardine Strategic Holdings, up 0.8 per cent or US$0.30 to US$36.03; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.13 to S$23.28.

