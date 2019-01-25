You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.42% to 3,204.22

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 9:18 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SL_sgx_250119_59.jpg
Singapore stocks opened stronger on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.42 per cent or 13.49 points to 3,204.22 as at 9.09am after positive starts in Australia and Japan.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.42 per cent or 13.49 points to 3,204.22 as at 9.09am after positive starts in Australia and Japan.

Gainers outnumbered losers 88 to 49, or about nine securities up for every five down, after 71.5 million securities worth S$102.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, RHT Health Trust plunged 96.3 per cent or S$0.727 to S$0.028 with 17.7 million shares traded as the counter went ex on a special distribution of 75.2 Singapore cents per unit. Capitaland Commercial Trust moved up 1.6 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.88 with 3.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$24.23; and Singapore Exchange, up 0.8 per cent or S$0.06 to S$7.56.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Transport

LTA looking at level playing field for ride-hailing and taxi market

SL_olam_250119_58.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, SGX, Keppel Corp, Keppel-KBS US Reit, Ascendas India Trust, FLT

Jan 25, 2019
Real Estate

Flash: Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening