You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Thursday's open; STI up 0.22% to 3,295.56

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 9:33 AM
UPDATED Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 10:00 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.22 per cent or 7.39 points to 3,295.56 as at 9.01am, after the US Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rate cuts later this year.

Gainers outnumbered losers 71 to 49, or about three securities up for every two down, after 43.2 million securities worth S$56.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Spackman Entertainment Group advanced 17.6 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.02 with 6.4 million shares traded. Asian Pay Television Trust headed down 1.1 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.175 with 3.5 million shares traded. ESR-Reit stayed unchanged at S$0.54 with 3.3 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, up 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.39; and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, unchanged at S$2.99.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking stocks also saw a mixed performance, with DBS Group Holdings up 0.9 per cent or S$0.24 to S$25.67; United Overseas Bank was down 0.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$26.12; and OCBC Bank up 0.3 per cent or S$0.03 to S$11.21.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.30 per cent to 2,926, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average went up 0.15 per cent to end at 26,504 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42 per cent to 7,987.

The Fed had said it was ready to guard against global and domestic economic risks with interest rate cuts as early as next month, keeping global trade tensions in view. 

In Europe, stocks finished with little changes ahead of the Fed decision, with the pan-European index STOXX 600 ending 0.05 per cent higher to close at 3,454, while Germany’s DAX 30 fell 0.2 per cent to close at 12,308.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on the back of the Fed policy statement, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rising 0.44 per cent or 93.38 points to 21,427.25 in early trade. The broader Topix index was up 0.25 per cent or 3.82 points at 1,559.09.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 0.38 per cent higher to 28,308.85, rallying into a fourth straight day. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.47 point to 2,917.33, and the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.08 per cent to 1,525.50. 

Eyes are also on a slew of Asia central bank meeting conclusions in Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Taiwan. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Independent startup accelerator Accelerating Asia to close US$5m pre-seed VC fund in July
5 Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Jun 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Fortune Reit, Yanlord Land, Pan Hong Holdings, USP Group

Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL prices S$200m four-year fixed rate notes at 2.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening