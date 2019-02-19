You are here

Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.07% to 3,268.23

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 9:17 AM
The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.
SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.07 per cent or 2.26 points to 3,268.23 as at 9.04am after news that the United States and China may be making progress on trade negotiations.

Gainers outnumbered losers 50 to 43 after 40.3 million securities worth S$55.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Sembcorp Marine headed up 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.60 with three million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co slipped 1.8 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.805 with 2.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$25.22; and Jardine Cycle & Carriage, down 0.1 per cent or S$0.05 to S$36.68.

