Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.15% to 3,412.23

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.15 per cent or 5.21 points to 3,412.23 as at 9am.

This came after US stocks edged up to fresh closing records on Monday amid a heavy news week with major earnings reports, a Federal Reserve meeting, and US-China trade talks.

On the Singapore bourse, gainers and losers were evenly matched with 61 securities on each side, after 84.7 million securities worth S$251.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel moved up 0.3 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$3.17 with six million shares traded, and Genting Singapore headed up 0.5 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent with 4.8 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included City Developments Limited, down 1.4 per cent or S$0.13 to S$8.96; and DBS which gained 0.7 per cent or S$0.21 to S$28.61.