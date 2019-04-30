You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.15% to 3,412.23

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 9:20 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.15 per cent or 5.21 points to 3,412.23 as at 9am.

This came after US stocks edged up to fresh closing records on Monday amid a heavy news week with major earnings reports, a Federal Reserve meeting, and US-China trade talks. 

On the Singapore bourse, gainers and losers were evenly matched with 61 securities on each side, after 84.7 million securities worth S$251.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel moved up 0.3 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$3.17 with six million shares traded, and Genting Singapore headed up 0.5 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent with 4.8 million shares traded. 

Active index stocks included City Developments Limited, down 1.4 per cent or S$0.13 to S$8.96; and DBS which gained 0.7 per cent or S$0.21 to S$28.61.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp to raise S$500m via two note issues

Apr 30, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Ascendas Reit, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, Ascott Reit, CDLHT

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening