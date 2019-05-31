You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares sink 1% at Friday's open after Trump announces Mexico tariffs

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 9:32 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened sharply weaker on Friday (May 31) after US President Donald Trump opened a new front in the trade war by announcing plans to impose a 5 per cent tariff on all imported goods from Mexico beginning June 10.

Mr Trump tweeted the tax would "gradually increase" until Mexico stopped the flow of illegal immigrants across the border.

The Straits Times Index dropped 31.51 points or 1 per cent to 3,111.49 at 9.04am. The benchmark recovered some ground soon after and was trading down 20.24 points or 0.6 per cent at 3,122.76 at 9:30am.

On the Singapore bourse at 9:04am, losers outnumbered gainers 97 to 35, or about 11 securities down for every four up, after 60.3 million securities worth S$170.5 million changed hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel headed down 0.9 per cent or S$0.03 to S$3.17 with 5.5 million shares traded. Genting Singapore shed 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.87 with 3.5 million shares traded.

Singapore banking stocks also opened lower, with DBS Group Holdings down 1.1 per cent or S$0.27 to S$24.33; United Overseas Bank fell 0.8 per cent or S$0.19 to S$23.70; and OCBC Bank was down 1.4 per cent or S$0.15 to S$10.59.

In the region, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.79 per cent, or 164.66 points, at 20,777.87 in early trade, while the Topix index was down 0.77 per cent, or 11.72 points, at 1,520.26. Shares in automakers with Mexico plants dropped sharply. 

Overnight, US and Europe markets rose, with Wall Street stocks seeing modest gains on Thursday after two straight declines, even as petroleum-linked shares tumbled with oil prices, according to AFP. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average mustered a 0.2 per cent gain, rising to 25,169.88, while the S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent at 2,788.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index meanwhile rose 0.3 per cent to 7,567.72.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 per cent on the day, with media firms' shares rising 1.8 per cent, while Germany's DAX rose 0.5 per cent. Spanish stocks meanwhile rose 0.9 per cent. 

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

May 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre's acting CEO uncontactable; company facing demands from creditors

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

May 31, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Pacific Star, Vallianz, Samurai 2K, Mary Chia, KOP, Sevak, Addvalue Tech, USP

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening