You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares slide 0.9% after new round of US trade tariffs

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 5:55 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

THE Singapore market dived on Friday, along with other Asian equities, after US President Donald Trump announced another round of 10 per cent tariffs on US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods which will commence on Sept 1.

The latest tariff announcement follows hot on the heels of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve the day before, and raises the possibility of further easing from central banks around the world to combat the trade war's threat to economic growth.

The Straits Times Index (STI) finished down 0.93 per cent or 30.64 points to 3,261.11, hitting its lowest level since June 18.

Likewise, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong slumped 2.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei lost 2.11 per cent. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index gave up 1.41 per cent and the Shenzhen Composite Index ended 1.48 per cent lower.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Turnover on the local bourse was 1.16 billion securities worth S$1.42 billion, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.22. Losers outnumbered gainers 314 to 153, or two securities down for every one up.

Telecommunications product and service provider mDR led active counters with a volume of 55.6 million, losing 0.1 Singapore cent to close at S$0.001.

Other active counters included Genting Singapore, which ended down two Singapore cents or 2.17 per cent at S$0.90 with 48.7 million shares traded, and Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$3.35 on a volume of 23.7 million.

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

KPMG to give 20% pay bump to auditors for chartered accountant qualification

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly