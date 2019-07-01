You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares soar 1.5% as Trump-Xi meeting boosts trade hopes

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 6:17 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

A BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED outcome to the G-20 meeting between the US and China pushed risk-on sentiment - in the periphery in recent weeks - back to the fore.

The bullish spirit of the day saw the Straits Times Index (STI) streak ahead to start the third quarter, finishing 50.65 points or 1.5 per cent higher at 3,372.26.

Regional markets Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea all closed comfortably higher. Hong Kong remained closed for the observance of the Special Administrative Region Establishment Day, with the buoyant mood putting a cap on the effects of decreased liquidity in Asia.

"After spending the better part of two months in trade war purgatory and with G-20 done and dusted, risk markets have responded to Saturday's events in a reveller tone," Vanguard Markets managing partner Stephen Innes observed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Expectations for Saturday's meeting in Osaka were for a truce. Trade talks restarted and the US did not proceed with tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese exports. But investors got a little more than that, with Washington's concession that US companies can resume business with Huawei Technologies, reversing an earlier ban in May by the US Commerce Department. Observers see this as a near-term positive.

In Singapore, trading volume clocked in at 1.09 billion securities, 91 per cent of the daily average in the first five months of 2019. Total turnover came to S$1.19 billion, 14 per cent over the January-to-May daily average.

Across the market, advancers trumped decliners 295 to 129. Just two of the STI's 30 components finished in the red.

The local banks climbed. DBS Group Holdings jumped S$0.64 or 2.5 per cent at S$26.60, OCBC Bank was S$0.19 or 1.7 per cent higher at S$11.59 while United Overseas Bank finished at S$26.61, up S$0.48 or 1.8 per cent.

With Huawei back in business with its US partners, unsurprisingly, the cyclically-sensitive manufacturing and semiconductor stocks outperformed the market. Venture Corporation shares gained S$0.71 or 4.4 per cent to S$17.00, Hi-P International advanced S$0.08 or 5.8 per cent to S$1.47 and AEM Holdings finished S$0.04 or 4 per cent up at S$1.04.

Among pennies, Vibrant Group shares surged 2.8 Singapore cents or 20 per cent to 17.1 cents on 47.2 million shares after completing the disposal of a 51 per cent stake in Sabana Investment Partners, with the mainboard-listed company intending to use proceeds from the divestment to conduct a partial redemption of its S$66 million 7.5 per cent notes due in 2020.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

file760vxsax5qboeiriizi (1).jpg
Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Xi fires shots at US before Trump meet, without mentioning him
2 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
3 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
4 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
5 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgsl_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private property price index up 1.3% in Q2: URA flash estimate

Jul 1, 2019
Garage

Fintech Singapore Life secures US$90m from Sumitomo Life Insurance

AK_sgsl2_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale flat prices dip 0.2% in Q2: flash estimates

AK_sgsm_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ranks top in VAT, GST compliance: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening