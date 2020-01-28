You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares tumble at open after Wall St falls on virus fears; STI down 2.25%

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 9:40 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares sank at the opening bell on Tuesday after Wall Street finished markedly lower overnight on fears the coronavirus might impact global economic growth.

On the first trading day after the long Lunar New Year weekend, the Straits Times Index shed 73 points or 2.25 per cent to 3,167.02 as at 9.04am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 233 to 42, after 226.5 million securities worth S$250.8 million changed hands.

Medtecs International was the most traded counter by volume in the morning, rising S$0.012 or 11.5 per cent to S$0.116 after 20.1 million shares were traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding lost S$0.075 or 7.2 per cent to S$0.965 on 13.1 million shares traded while Genting Singapore was down S$0.04 or 4.4 per cent to S$0.87 after about 14 million shares changed hands.

SEE ALSO

Wuhan virus death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases: Chinese government

Index stock Singtel slipped S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent to S$3.37 on 5.3 million shares traded.

All three local banks were among the sea of red on the Singapore bourse. DBS fell S$0.48 or 1.8 per cent to S$25.72, OCBC lost S$0.26 or 2.3 per cent to S$10.84 while UOB shed S$0.73 or 2.8 per cent to S$25.62.

Wall Street stocks finished solidly in the red on Monday, spooked by worries the coronavirus will weigh on global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 450 points or 1.6 per cent to finish at 28,535.50, the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.6 per cent to end the day at 3,243.63, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 1.9 per cent to 9,139.31.

The losses opened a heavy week of US economic news that includes a Federal Reserve meeting and earnings reports from Apple, Amazon, Boeing and other giants.

Potential damage to business from the virus also knocked more than 2 per cent off European stocks on Monday.

More than 97 per cent of stocks in the STOXX 600 were trading in the red with many toppling from record highs, wiping out around 180 billion euros of market capitalisation from the European share index.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.87 per cent or 204.21 points to 23,139.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.97 per cent or 16.57 points at 1,686.00.

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 09:50 AM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases: Chinese government

[WUHAN] The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been...

Jan 28, 2020 09:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust plans 22.2b yen acquisition of Japan facility

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) is looking to acquire an effective interest of 98.47 per cent in a freehold...

Jan 28, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 26.42...

Jan 28, 2020 09:13 AM
Consumer

Uncle of Baby Shark producer becomes billionaire with Major League Baseball deal

[SINGAPORE] Baby Shark, the viral earworm and de facto anthem for the Washington Nationals during the team'...

Jan 28, 2020 09:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore helps global cryptocurrency firms to expand their local operations

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is introducing new payments legislation that offers global cryptocurrency firms a chance to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly