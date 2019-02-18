You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks close higher on Monday; STI up 0.8% to 3,265.97

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 5:40 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index  gaining 26.23 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 3,265.97.

About 1.47 billion securities worth S$929.84 million changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 214 to 176.

Thomson Medical was the top active, closing 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.56 per cent higher at S$0.08 on volume of 70.4 million.

The Jardine companies were among the gainers, with Jardine C&C adding 63 Singapore cents or 1.75 per cent to close at S$36.73.

Best World International was the top loser by dollar amount, falling 54 Singapore cents or 16.62 per cent to S$2.71 before it called for a trading halt at 11.23 am, after 8.69 million shares had changed hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Feb 18, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: S$6.1b Merdeka Generation Fund to be set up

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening