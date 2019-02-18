Singapore stocks close higher on Monday; STI up 0.8% to 3,265.97

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 26.23 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 3,265.97.

About 1.47 billion securities worth S$929.84 million changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 214 to 176.

Thomson Medical was the top active, closing 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.56 per cent higher at S$0.08 on volume of 70.4 million.

The Jardine companies were among the gainers, with Jardine C&C adding 63 Singapore cents or 1.75 per cent to close at S$36.73.

Best World International was the top loser by dollar amount, falling 54 Singapore cents or 16.62 per cent to S$2.71 before it called for a trading halt at 11.23 am, after 8.69 million shares had changed hands.